As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Francisco Esquivel at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.
• Jacob Clinton Windham, male, 36. Height 5 feet, 11 inches, weight 144 inches. Brown hair, green eyes. Alias: Jacob Windam; Jacob Windham; Jacob C. Windham. His probation violation is for the conviction of Attempted Burglary in the Third Degree, a Class 5 felony.
• Maurice Andrew Diaz, male, 27. Height 5 feet 10 inches, weight 172 pounds. Black hair. brown eyes. Alias: Maurice Diaz. Tattoos: “Est 1995” on the right forearm; “Respect” on the right wrist; outline of Puerto Rico island and Puerto Rico flag on the right arm; “Zayary” with angel wings on the left arm; “Loyalty,” Chinese charactters and “glory” on the left wrist, and “Wisdom through war” on the chest. His probation violation is for the conviction of Attempted Unlawful Flight from Pursuing Law Enforcement Vehicle, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Juan Gabriel Martinez Sr., male, 53. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 216 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Mayra Valenzuela, female, 29. Height 5 feet 2 inches, weight 140 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Her probation violation is for the conviction of Attempted Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.