As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Francisco Esquivel at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.

Jacob Clinton Windham, male, 36. Height 5 feet, 11 inches, weight 144 inches. Brown hair, green eyes. Alias: Jacob Windam; Jacob Windham; Jacob C. Windham. His probation violation is for the conviction of Attempted Burglary in the Third Degree, a Class 5 felony.

