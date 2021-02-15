As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Humberto Ramos Jr., male, 35. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 216 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Cricket, Cricket Ramos, Crickett Ramos, Bird; Humberto Solis Ramos, Solis Humberto Ramos Jr., Humberto RamosSolis, Humberto Ramos-Solis, Humberto Ramos Solis Jr. Humberto SolisRamos. Tattoos: “Caleci”, sun with face and a clown face on the right arm, “Natalie” on the left arm, and praying hands on the chst. Distinguishing marks: scars on the right arm and back of the head. His probation violation is for the original conviction of attempted aggravated domestic violence, a Class 6 felony.
• Joseph Valdez, male, 21. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 141 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Joseph Diego Valdez. Tattoos: rose and “Angelina” on the right forearm, capital letter D on the right arm, capital S on the left arm and a dot under the left eye. His probation violation is for the original convictions of disorderly conduct, a Class 6 felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Annais Bernice Valdez, female, 24. Height 5 feet 4 inches, weight 240 pounds. Brown hair, hazel eyes. Alias: Annais Cabrera, Annaisa Bernice Cabrera. Tattoos: “Bash” and “Sean” on the right wrist and a star behind the left ear. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of two counts of attempted aggravated domestic violence, both Class 6 felonies.
• Christopher Anthony Mendoza. male, 27. Height 5 feet, 8 inches, weight 158 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Keke. Tattoos: tattoos of a crown, money, poker chips, cards, sun, clouds, upside-down triangle with eye and money sign and K1X on the right forearm, and eagle on the neck. Distinguishing marks: scar on the abdomen and pierced ears. His violation is for the original conviction of unlawful use of means of transportation, a Class 6 felony.