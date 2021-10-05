As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Edgar Avila Mesa, male, 46. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 140 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted importation of marijuana, a Class 3 felony.
• Brent Robert Stevens, male, 57. Height 5 feet 11 inches, weight 178 pounds. Brown hair, blue eyes. Alias: Eric Green Stevens. Tattoos on the right wrist, right arm, left hand and left arm. His probation violation is for the conviction of the possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Narciso Sepulveda, male, 63. Height 5 feet 6 inches, weight 150 pounds. Gray hair, brown eyes. Alias: Chico, Narciso Flores. His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted molestation of a child, a Class 3 felony.
• Boyd Nolan Hill Jr., male 36. Height 6 feet 5 inches, weight 260 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Tattoos on the right and left forearms. His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted aggravated assault, a Class 6 undesignated felony.