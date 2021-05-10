As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Shayne Tarran Takala, male, 34. Height 5 feet 6 inches, weight 205 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Shane Terran Takala, Shayne Tarren Takala, Shayne Tarron Takiola. Tattoos and distinguishing marks: tattoo of Luke Skywalker fighting Darth Vader inside Rebel symbol and “Johnny” on the right forearm, “Adam” on the left leg, and a scar on the left forearm. His probation violation is for the conviction of endangerment, a Class 6 felony, and driving under the extreme influenc of intoxicating liquor, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
• Tyler Joseph Snellings, male, 27. Height 5 feet 11 inches, weight 155 pounds. Brown hair, blue eyes. His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted theft of means of transportation, a Class 4 felony.
• Mario Hernandez, male, 52. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 160 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Mario Hernandez Jr. His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted sexual conduct with a minor, a Class 3 felony.
• Martin Pedro Heredia, male, 38. Height 5 feet 6 inches, weight 121 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Martin Herdia, Marty Heredia, Heredia Martin, Martin Heredia Valencia, Martin Pedro Valencia. Tattoos: “Valencia” on the chest and “Soma” on the back. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of dangerous drugs, a Class 4 felony.