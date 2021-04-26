As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Armando Dominguez Farfan, male 54. Height 5 feet 2 inches, weight 120 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Armando Dominguez, Mando Farfan Dominguez, Armando Dominqu Farfan. His probation violation is for the conviction of aggravated driving while intoxicated, a Class 4 felony.
• Javier Fragozo Cordova, male, 51. Height 5 feet 10 inches, weight 225 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Javier Cordova, Javier Fragozo, Chino Fragozo-Cordova. His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted money laundering in the second degree, a Class 4 felony.
• Marin Diaz, male, 28. Height 6 feet, weight 235 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Trips Diaz, Marian Diaz, Martin Diaz. Tattoo: on the left wrist. His probation violation is for the conviction of the disorderly conduct, a Class 6 felony.
• Brigette P. Brookhart, female, 28. Height 5 feet 6 inches, weight 102. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoo: on the back. Her probation violation is for the conviction of unlawful flight from law enforcement vehicle, a Class 5 felony.