As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Manuel Mejia Santamaria, male, 47. Height 6 feet 2 inches, weight 215 pounds. Brown hair, green eyes. Alias: Guero, Manuel Mejia, Manuel Santamaria. Tattoos and distinguishing marks: Aztec sun and snake on the upper right arm, a heart with “Reyna” inside a banner on the upper left arm, and a scar near the left elbow. His probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Cesar Arellano, male, 36. Height 5 feel 11 inches, weight 200. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Cesar Joshue Abitong, Cesar Joshue AbitongArellano, Cesar Joshue ArellanoAbitong. Distinguishing marks: scar between the eyes. His probation violation is for the conviction of disorderly conduct, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Angelita Lopez Contreras, female, 21. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 125 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: a pipe on the left wrist, the number 420 on the left hand, a bear, number 831 and star on the left arm, and two peacock feathers on the chest. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Enrique Garcia, male, 29. Height 6 feet, weight 160 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Distinguishing mark: scars on the right forearm, right wrist, left forearm and left wrist. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.