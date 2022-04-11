As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Martine Rodriguez PrettyBird, male, 26. Height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 135 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Martin Prettybird, Martine PrettybirdRodriguez. His probation violation is for the conviction of criminal trespass in the first degree involving domestic violence, a Class 6 felony.
• Ernesto Mejia Ruiz, male, 46. Height 5 feet, weight 160 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoo: “Christian” on the chest. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Dolores Rodriguez, female, 20. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 135 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Her probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Raychel Vanmeter, female, 39. Height 5 feet 2 inches, weight 180 pounds. Blond hair, blue eyes. Alias: Raychel Rider, Raychel Isom, Raychel Temple. Tattoos: a heart on the right breast, and a bow on the left arm. Her probation violation is for the conviction of attempted possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 5 felony.