As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Emily Zepeda Mack, female, 45. Height 5 feet 2 inches, weight 147 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Emily Zepeda. Tattoos: “Love” on the right wrist, “K” on the right hand, “Lil Crazy” on the right calf, “Kassandra” with rose on the right arm, rose on left shoulder, three dots and stars on the left hand, and “Zepeda” on the back. Her probation violation is for the conviction of receipt of anything of value obtained by fraudulent use of a credit card, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Armando Cardenas, male, 64. Height 5 feet 10 inches, weight 165 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Armando Briseno. His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted theft, a Class 4 felony.
• Edgar Adrian Valencia, male, 27. Height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 187. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Edgar Adrian Rosales. Tattoos: “SL” and Mexican cultural tattoos, “SL” on the neck, Mexican cultural tattoo, “Fronterizo” on the head, “SL” and Mexican eagle on the face. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Luis Carlos Estrada Jr., male, 33. Height 5 feet 11 inches, weight 288 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Luis Estrada, Carlos Estrada. Tattoos: “Estrada” on the right shoulder, “SLA” on the right arm “SLA,” “L” on the left hand, and “Zedric, Anne, Carlitos” on the left arm His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.