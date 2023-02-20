As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.
• Gustavo Oros Jr., male, 41. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 190 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Pilot Oros, Pilot, Worm, Jose Dominguez, Gus Oros, Gustavo E. Oros, Gustavo Oros, Gustavo E. Oros Jr. Tattoos: “Aztec” on the right shoulder; “Joe” and “Angela” on the right calf; Aztec calendar on the right arm, “Marie” and “Victoria” on the neck; “Hailey” and “John” on the left calf; “Hailey” and “Angela” on the left arm, “Oros” on the back. Distinguishing marks: discolored birth mark on the back. His probation violation is for the conviction of Endangerment, a Class 6 undesignated felony, and Driving While Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
• Erica Fernandez, female, 36. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 180 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: “Ron” on the right wrist, rose on the right shoulder, “Selena” on the right foot, “In loving memory of God. Pray for me” on the right ankle, a frog on the left shoulder and “Sexy” on the back. Her probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Dangerous Drugs, a Class 4 felony.
• Esteban Lopez, male, 41. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 180 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: 13 on the right shoulder, 17 on the right hand, “East” on the right forearm, “EL” on the left shoulder, three dots on the left hand and “Side” on the left forearm. His probation violation is for the conviction of Attempted Transportation of Narcotic Drug, a Class 3 felony.
• Rickie Don Allen, male, 44. Height 6 feet 1 inches, weight 190 pounds. Blonde hair, hazel eyes. Alias: Rick Ron Allen II, Rick Ron Allen, Ricke Ron Allen, Rickey Allen, Rickie Allen, Rickie Don Allen II, Rickie Don Allen IV, Rickie Don Allen Jr., Ricky D. Allen II, Ricky Don Allen II. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.