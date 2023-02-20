As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.

• Gustavo Oros Jr., male, 41. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 190 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Pilot Oros, Pilot, Worm, Jose Dominguez, Gus Oros, Gustavo E. Oros, Gustavo Oros, Gustavo E. Oros Jr. Tattoos: “Aztec” on the right shoulder; “Joe” and “Angela” on the right calf; Aztec calendar on the right arm, “Marie” and “Victoria” on the neck; “Hailey” and “John” on the left calf; “Hailey” and “Angela” on the left arm, “Oros” on the back. Distinguishing marks: discolored birth mark on the back. His probation violation is for the conviction of Endangerment, a Class 6 undesignated felony, and Driving While Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

