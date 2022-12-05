As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.
• Tara Francis Contreras, female, 35. Height 5 feet 6 inches, weight 156 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Tara Frances Contrares, Frances Hill, Seria. Tattoos: “Roots” on the right wrist; Playboy bunny on the right hip; “Serio” on the neck; animal tracks and feathers on the right leg; butterfly, angel, “Felicitas,” “George,” “Anthony” and “Amaru” on the back, and “Contreras” on the abdomen. Her probation violation is for the conviction of Attempted Possession of Dangerous Drugs Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 5 felony.
• Eugene Ellis Anaya, male, 57. Height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 169 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Eugene Anaya, Gene Anaya. Tattoo: spiderweb on the hand. His probation violation is for the conviction for Disorderly Conduct with a Deadly Weapon or Dangerous Instrument, a Class 6 felony.
• Robert Gerard Elmore Jr., male, 30. Height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 168 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Robert Aguilar, Bobby Elmore, Robert G. Elmore Jr., Robert Elmore, Robert G. Elmore. Tattoos: “RIP Theresa,” “Sinner,” “Love over lust” and “unity” on the upper left arm; “Artistic” on the right forearm; “Love,” “Family,” “Gifted” and “Love over lust” on the left forearm, and tattoo sleeve on the left arm. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Michael Reyes, male, 38. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 173 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Miguel Reyes, Micheal Reyes. Tattoos: clown and “Z” on the upper right arm; cross with “Raquel” and “A” on the upper left arm; “Joshua” on the right forearm; rose on the right hand; “Hated by many loved by few” on the left forearm; rose on the left hand; “Erika Raquel” on the chest, and “Reyes” on the back and abdomen. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.