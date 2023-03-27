As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.
• Terresa Lynn Welden, 40. Height 5 feet 10 inches, weight 128 pounds. Blonde hair, hazel eyes. Alias: Terresa Fitch; Terresa L. Schavolt, Terresa Schavolt, Terresa Linn Schavolt, Terresa Welden, Terresa Weldon. Tattoos: heart, “URA” and “Terrin” on the right wrist; “TLS” on the right shoulder, a frog tattoo on the left hand; devil with a pitchfork on the left hip; tree, “Shirley” and pagan symbols on the left arm; “K” on the back. Scars on the left wrist and left arm. Her probation violation is for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Tamra Roseann Thompson, 37. Height 5 feet 11 inches, weight 210 pounds. Blonde hair, hazel eyes. Alias: Tamara Thompson, Tamara Roseanne Thompson, Tamara Roseann Thompson, Tamra Rosann Thompson, Tamra R. Thompson, Tamra Thomspon. Tattoos: Chanel logo on the left wrist, rose on the right wrist, butterfly and “Tiffany” on the chest, and stars on the back. Her probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of a Narcotic Drug, a Class 4 felony.
• Cristian Morales Mendoza, 30. Height 5 feet 8 inches, 170 pounds. Brown eyes, brown hair. Alias: Cristian A. Mendoza, Cristian Morales Mendoza, Cristian A. Morales, Cristian Alejandro Morales. Christian MoralesMendaza, Cristian A. MoralesMendoza. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Christopher Adam Lopez, 32. Height 6 feet 4 inches, weight 214 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Chris A. Lopez, Christopher Lopez. Tattoos: “Lopez,” “Riverside,” bell, “SRH on the right forearm; spade on the left arm; three dots on the left hand, and a gas mask on the left calf. HIs probation violation is for the conviction of Attempted Trafficking in Stolen Property in the Second Degree, a Class 4 felony.