As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Eric David Silva Jr., male, 22. Height 5 feet 10 inches, weight 139 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: "Cattaleya" and “Karen” on the right forearm. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 undesignated felony, and attempted possession of a narcotic drug, a Class 5 felony.
• Alberto Fernandez Candela, male, 53. Height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 190 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Beto Candela. Tattoos: "Beto" on the left arm. Scars: scar on the left wrist. His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted sexual abuse, a Class 3 felony.
• Hector Alvarez, male, 40. Height 5 feet 3 inches, weight 180 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Sneezy Alvarez, Sneezy, Amado Cabrera, Chapo. Tattoos: Aztec female on the right leg; “Eric" and “W” on the right arm; “No fat bitches” on the neck; "LO" on the left wrist; “Nexica” and “W” on the left leg; three dots on the left hand; “Aylin," “S," “A," a peacock, Aztec and "Yuma" on the left arm; “Hector," pyramid, “Jesus,” “Julissa,” “Amabel” and “Francisco” on the chest; “Mechica,” “Alvarez" and “West Side” on the back, and "Aztlan" on the abdomen. Scars on the right leg and head. His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted misconduct involving weapons, a Class 5 felony.
• Manuel Agustin Carlos, male, 28. Height 6 feet, weight 215 pounds. 215. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Manuel Augustine Carlos, Manny Carlos. Tattoos: silhouette of father, wolf paw and “RIP” on the upper right arm; a cross and "Family" on the right wrist; "MAC” and “RIP” on the right arm, and “AZ” and “AZ Yuma South West” on the left arm. His probation violation is for the conviction of aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor, a Class 4 felony.