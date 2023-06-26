As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Francisco Esquivel at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.
• Alejandro Perez, male, 25. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 130 pounds. Brown hair brown eyes. Tattoo: “P” with a crown and ribbon on the left arm. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, an undesignated Class 6 felony.
• David Oropeza-Zavala Jr., 27. Height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 199 pounds. Brown hair brown eyes. Alias: David Oropeza, David Oropeza Oropeza, David OropezaZavala, David Oropeza Oropeza-Zavala, David Junior Oropeza-Zavala, David Oropeza Zavala, David Oropeza Zavala Jr., David Zavala. His probation violation is for the conviction of Attempted Aggravated Assault, a Class 6 felony.
• Michael Francisco Aranda, 26. Height 5 feet 1 inches, weight 150 pounds. Brown hair hazel eyes. Alias: Michael Aranda. Tattoos: “BPM” on the shoulder, three dots on the hand. His probation violation is for the conviction of Criminal Damage per Domestic Violence, a Class 6 felony.
• Ramon Munoz, male, 43. Height 6 feet 1 inches, weight 135 pounds. Brown hair brown eyes. Alias: Ramon Ramirez Munoz, Negro. Tattoos: dragon, skulls and “Ramsey” on the right arm; praying hands, “Maria y Ignacio,” Aztec culture and “Savanah” on the chest. and “Munoz” on the back. His probation violation is for the conviction of Attempted Transportation of a Narcotic Drug for Sale, a Class 3 felony.