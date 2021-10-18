As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Kristina Louise Yeo, female, 34. Height 5 feet 3 inches, weight 254 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoo: Playboy bunny and “Fabien” on the right calf; “Elias” on the neck, and “Your name” and “Dannika” on the back. Her probation violation is for the conviction of possession of a dangerous drug (methamphetamine), a Class 4 felony.
• Marissa Morgan McGovern, female, 25. Height 5 feet 4 inches, weight 150 pounds. Brown hair, blue eyes. Her probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Francisco Nunez Jr. male, 28. Height 5 feet, weight 112 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Scar on the right and left legs, near the left eye and on the forehead. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Rene Coronado Sauceda, male 57. Height 5 feet 11, weight 176 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. His probation violation is for the conviction of disorderly conduct, a Class 6 felony.