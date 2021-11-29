As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Jesus Alfredo Lara, male, 42. Height 5 feet 6 inches, weight 164 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Lil’ Silent, Mr. Silent, Silent, Silent Mousey, Jacobo Lara, Jaime Jesus Lara, Jesus Alfredo Lara Gradilla, Mister Mouse, Jaime Jesus Pacheco Lara. Tattoos: On the right forearm “Southside”, mushroom, prison bars, “Mister,” smile now, cry later faces “Side” and flames around marijuana leaf, on the right hand “Raza” and three dots, on the right arm a marijuana leaf and “Yeska,” on the neck “Yuma” and “Evangelina”, on the left forearm “South” and two females, on the left wrist tower with flames and “Mouse, on left hand “Sur XII” and “T,” on the face teardrop near the left eye, on the left arm “Alberto,”” In Loving Memory” and skull with mustache, on the chest “X”and “3,” on the back “Adriana, and “on the abdomen “Lara.” His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of a narcotic drug, a Class 4 felony.
• Amber Lewis, female, 31. Height 5 feet 4 inches, weight 115 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Amber Skye Lewis. Tattoo: on the chest “Mata.” Scar on the left forearm. Her probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony.
• April Renee Layton, female, 34. Height 5 feet 6 inches, weight 140 pounds. Brown hair, hazel eyes. Tattoos: on the upper right arm “Lil Bob” and a scorpion; on the upper left arm wings and “RIP Vash C. Major,” on the right forearm “7, 7, 7,” six stars, on the right ankle a musical note, on the back a skull. A scar on the abdomen. Her probation violation is for the conviction of attempted transportation of a dangerous drug for sale, a Class 3 felony.
• Enessa Nichole Lopez, female, 28. Height 5 feet 4 inches, weight 140 pounds. Brown hair, blue eyes. Tattoos: on shoulders tattoo of brass knuckles one on each side, on the right arm California bear, on the Left arm “Madison CaliRose,” on the chest a rose, on the back “Fillmore” and on the ankle a doll. Her probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, an undesignated felony of classification 6.