As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Francisco Esquivel at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.
• David Jeffery Rael-Lucas, male, 33. Height 6 feet, weight 244 pounds. Bald head, brown eyes. Alias: David Rael Lucas, David Lucas, David Rael, David Jeffery Rael. Tattoos: “Lynette” on the right hand; left hand blacked out; “LMS” and multiple portraits on the right arm; numeral 310, letter M and skulls on the left arm; “IR,” portraits and skulls on the neck; “Harbor Area” on the right side of the head; Raiders’ logo on the right side of the face; “LMS,” “Independent” and skulls on the chest; “IR,” skulls and flames on the back, and 918 and 310 on the abdomen. His probation violation is for the conviction of Misconduct Involving Weapons, a Class 4 felony.