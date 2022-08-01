As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Cierra Faye Kirby, female, 29. Height 5 feet 2 inches, weight 165 pounds. Blonde hair, blue eyes. Her probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony; aggravated assault (domestic violence), a Class 6 undesignated felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 undesignated felony, and possession of a narcotic drug, a Class 4 felony.
• Kacy Lee Olsen, female, 31. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 145 pounds. Blonde hair, green eyes. Alias: Bombers Olsen. Tattoos: skull on the right ankle, “Breathe” on the left wrist. Her probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Javier Godinez, male, 35. Height 5 feet 3 inches tall, weight 170 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Javier Godinez Rios. His probation violation is for the conviction of criminal trespass in the first degree, a Class 6 six felony.
• Glen Allen Gift, male, 31. Height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 130 pounds. Red hair, hazel eyes. Tattoos: “Gift,” “Family 91-15,” “Rosa” and “Ruiz-Gift on the right arm; “Aria” on the right hand; “Charles” and “Aria Maria” on the left arm; “Glen Jr.” on the left hand; tear drop near the left eye; three dots near right eye; “Morina” and “Lucina” on the chest, and “Smile now, cry later” faces on the back. His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted sexual abuse, a Class 4 felony.