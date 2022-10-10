As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.

Marion Bradford, female 33. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 170 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Mare, Marion Elizabeth Bradford Jr., Marion Elizabeth Brandford. Tattoos: “Fear No Man” and “Sally Baxter” on the right forearm; “Sally” on the right wrist; frog, three stars, three dots and “Be a Bitch” on the left forearm, and “James” on the left wrist. Her probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of a Dangerous Drug, a Class 5 felony.

