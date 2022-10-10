As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.
• Marion Bradford, female 33. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 170 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Mare, Marion Elizabeth Bradford Jr., Marion Elizabeth Brandford. Tattoos: “Fear No Man” and “Sally Baxter” on the right forearm; “Sally” on the right wrist; frog, three stars, three dots and “Be a Bitch” on the left forearm, and “James” on the left wrist. Her probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of a Dangerous Drug, a Class 5 felony.
• Jaime Humberto Hernandez, male, 29. Height 6 feet, weight 209 pounds. Brown hair, green eyes. Alias: Jaime Hernandez. Tattoos: tattoos of stars and a crown on the right arm, feathers on the neck, stars on the left arm and “Samantha” on the back. Scar on the right leg. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Ricardo Vargas, male 41. Height 5 feet 6 inches, weight 200 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Ricardo Delapaz, Ricardo V. DeLaPaz, Ricardo De LaPazVargas. Tattoos: smile mask on the right shoulder, three dots on the right hand, marijuana leaf on the right calf, cry mask on the left shoulder, 21 on the left hand, woman wearing hat on the chest, “Vargas” on the back. Mole near the left eye. His violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Christian Truckenmiller, male, 36. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 158 pounds. Brown hair, blue eyes. Alias: Christian Rober Truckenmiller, Christian Robert Truckenmiller. Tattoos on the back and arm. His probation violation is for the conviction of Attempted Theft, a Class 5 felony.