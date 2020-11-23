As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Frank Silva at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Daniel Saldana, male 31. Height 5 feet 3 inches, height 142 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: King of Spades on the right forearm, “Dora” on the right hand and three dots on finger of the left hand. His probation violation is for the original conviction of attempted unlawful use of means of transportation, a Class 6 felony.
• Morgan Michael Parker. male 35. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 120 pounds. Brown hair, hazel eyes. Tattoos: “Krazy” and the numbers 420 and 85 on the left forearm and a cross on the right shoulder. His probation violation is for the original conviction of criminal damage, a Class 6 felony.
• Cherise Dawn McGee, female, 51. Height 5 feet, weight 160 pounds. Brown hair, green eyes. Alias: Cheris Smith, Cherise Hutson, Christina Brooks, Kelly Lynn Brown, Denise Smith, Bernadette Rodriguez. Tattoos: “Lady Cortez” on the chest, and Nakiya, Shawntay and Shetriya on the back. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of marijuana, a Class 6 felony.
• Christina Kayla Hall, female, 31. Height 5 feet 6 inches, weight 134 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Christina Hernandez. Tattoos: roses on the right arm, stars on the neck and “Aliyah” on the chest. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of aggravated driving under the influence of drugs, a Class 4 felony.