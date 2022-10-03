As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.
• Teri L. County, female, 62. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 220 pounds. Brown hair, green eyes. Alias: Teri Garcia, Tera Lee County, Teri Lee County, Terri Lee County, Terry County, Teri Lee Garcia, Teri Le Garcia, Terri Lee Garcia. Her probation violation is for the conviction of Attempted Possession of Dangerous Drugs Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 5 felony.
• Sean Anthony Pollard, male, 32. Height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 157 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: star pattern with diamond and cloud on the right wrist, star and crescent on the left wrist, “First Love” and skateboard on the chest, and “HIJINX” on the abdomen. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Eryc L. Ornelas, male, 24. Height 5 feet 4 inches, weight 120 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Eryc Ornales. Tattoo: “Matilda” on the neck. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Jesse Dean Wright, male, 26. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 157 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.