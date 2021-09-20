As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Katie Nicole Bendele, female, 20. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 119 pounds. Red hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: ghost caricature on the left leg, pair of dice on the left hand, “STD” on the left finger and a caricature of a ghost holding two knives on the abdomen. Her probation violation is for the conviction of the attempted aggravated assault (domestic violence), a Class 4 felony.
• Luis Angel Arellano, male 30. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 162. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Bad Boy Arellano, Bad Boy. Tattoos: Raiders emblem on the upper and three marijuana leaves on the upper right arm; “Marijuano,” grim reaper, headstones on the right forearm; “Cali” on the right leg; “Bad Boy” on the right hand; “Daniela” on the right arm; “Maritza” and “Or nothing” on the neck; skeleton wearing a sombrero holding a handgun on the left leg; “LA,” prison bars, “Kamill” “Karen,” “25942,” 3 dots and “1” on the left hand; rose, “JS,” “1,” Aztec characters, “Abel,” “Boy” with 3 dots and “A” on the left arm; “B” on the head; tear drop near the right eye; “B” and three dots near the left eye; “Sur 13,” “Been Bad Since 1990,” “Sur” on the chest, and “Arellano” on the back. His probation violation is for the conviction of aggravated driving while under the influence, a Class 4 felony.
• Velia Trinida Molina, female, 36. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 170 pounds, Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Velia Trinidad Molina, Velia Trinida. Her probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Laurie Jeanne Adey, female, 51. Height 5 feet 1 inches, weight 208 pounds. Brown hair, hazel eyes. Alias: L.J. Adey, Laurie Janne Adey, Tina Bonner, Laura Garner, Natalie Jean Hunter, Tiana Price. Tattoos and other distinguishing marks: flower and butterfly tattoos; scars on the right knee, left wrist, ankle and abdomen, and pierced ears. Her probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.