As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.
• James E. Flint, 57. Height 5 feet 11 inches, weight 190 pounds. Brown hair, blue eyes. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony.
• Sophia Ann McClay, 38. Height 5 feet 2 inches, weight 145 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: astrology sign with a bee on the left wrist, and flower and tribal sign on the left arm. Her probation violation is for the conviction of Endangerment, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Chase Matthew Curry, 35. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 138 pounds. Brown hair, hazel eyes. Alias: Matthew Chase Chase, Chase Curry, Chase M. Curry, Chase Cury. Tattoo: “Corrupt” on the chest. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Chase Aaron Troy, 29. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 175 pounds. Brown hair, hazel eyes. Alias: Spanky Troy. Tattoos: image of a female on the right forearm, image of two woman on the right thigh, “Try” on the right hand, “100” on the neck, “Me” on the left hand, roses on the left arm, Yuma County crest on the head, “Corey” on the chest, “Troy” on the back and “Yuma” on the abdomen. Pierced tongue, lips and ears. His probation violation is for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony.