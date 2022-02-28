As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Dawn Bryndis Hodge, female, 36. Height 5 feet 10 inches, weight 180 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Dawn Eschweiler. Her probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Andrew Bruce Thomas, male 31. Height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 298 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Drastyk, Bruce Thomas, Andy Thomas, Andrew Bruce Thompson. Tattoos: “K” on the right shoulder; skull on the right leg; “ESR” and “Karen”on the right arm; “Thomas” and “I” on the neck; “N” on the left shoulder; demons and skulls on the left leg; a portrait, “Irene, “Keisha” and rose on the left arm; “Kwapa” on the chest, and a tribal seal on the abdomen. His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted Importation of a narcotic drug, a Class 3 felony.
• Keiona Charity Rose, female, 31. Height 5 feet 1 inches, weight 305 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Clowny, Kloc, Kelona Rose, Keoina C. Rose. Tattoos: roses and heart with “Forever Native” on the right upper arm, smile now, cry later masks on the left upper arm, “Clowny” on the right wrist, “Lanuel” on the left forearm, “Kwatsan” on the left hand. Scars on the right forearm, left wrist and abdomen. Her probation violation is for the conviction of disorderly conduct per domestic violence, a Class 6 felony.
• Scott Humphrey, male, 49. Height 5 feet 11 inches, weight 150 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Jo Humphrey, Robert Nelson. Tattoo: “Humphrey” on the back. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.