As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Hector Newcomb, male, 44. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 186 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: “VLA” on the right thigh, Chinese symbol and a scorpion on the right arm, “Aaliyah” on the neck, clown faces on the left calf, girl with a sombrero on the left arm, and “Yadira” on the chest. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Christian Arrizon, male, 42. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 226 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Christian Arizon. Tattoos: “Los Wilds,” “Smile Now, Cry Later” and skulls on the right arm; Aztec mask, “Claudia,” “Yahaira,” and “Christian” on the left arm; “In Loving Memory of Francisco” on the chest, and “Arrizon” on the back. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Kory Marshall Kay, male, 37. Height 6 feet 4 inches, weight 265 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Kory Kay. Tattoos: dragon and skull with horns on the right leg; skulls, demons, flames and a mask on the left leg, and skulls on the left arm. Scars on the right wrist and right knee. His probation violation is for the conviction of unlawful use of means of transportation, a Class 5 felony.
• Anthony Paul Basolet, male, 36. Height 5 feet 10 inches, weight 170 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Anthony P. Kahley. Tattoos: tattoo on the right arm, “44” on the left forearm and “Basolet” on the back. His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted possession of dangerous drugs involving methamphetamine, a Class 5 felony.