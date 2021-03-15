As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Amanda Ashlee Clark, female, 34. Height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 168 pounds. Brown hair, hazel eyes. Tattoos: image of a skull with a bow on the left calf. Distinguishing marks: scar above right eye. Her probation violation is for the conviction of attempted possession of dangerous drugs, a Class 5 felony.
• Richard Beltran Sr., male, 41. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 153 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Ricardo Gaytan Arreola, Ricardo Beltran Arreola, Ricardo Arreola Beltran, Ricardo Gaytan-Arreola. Tattoos: a cross with a name on the right shoulder, “Love” and an image of Zig Zag man on the fingers of the left hand, “Hate” on the fingers of the right hand, “Shannon” on the right arm, “Trust No One” and a rabbit image on the chest and an image of the Virgin Mary on the back. His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted unlawful flight from law enforcement, a Class 6 felony.
• Erick Chavez, male, 27. Height 6 feet, weight 150 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: “Yaralyn” on the right arm and “Yasojara” on the left arm. His probation violation is for the conviction of aggravated driving under the influence, a Class 4 felony.
• Monique Thomas Alvanez, female, 31. Height 5 feet 1 inches, weight 220 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Momo Alvanez, Monique Latrell Allgood, Monique Thomas Alvarez. Tattoos: on the right hand an “E” on the index finger, “S” on the middle finger, “R” on the ring finger and “PJ” on the middle finger; “Anthony” and “Aniyah” on the right arm; “KP” on the left wrist; “Crimmy” on the left hand, and red, yellow and green butterflies on the right arm. Her probation violation is for the conviction of attempted shoplifting, a Class 5 felony.