As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.
• Charles Michael Cahoe, male, 55. Height 5 feet 6 inches, weight 155 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: tattoo of two chains around a calf on the left leg, tattoo of a chain on the left arm and “Cahoe” on the back. His probation violation is for the conviction of the Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Michael Julius Lance Nerva, male, 18. Height 5 feet 10 inches, weight 130 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Tattoo: “OT” on the right cheek, three dots near the left eye and “Nerva” on the neck. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Ashley Marie Heusner, female, 35. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 130 pounds. Brown hair, hazel eyes. Alias: Ashley Heausner, Ashley M. Heusner, Ashley Heusner, Ashley Stephens. Her probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Luis A. Cortez Zuniga, male, 35. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 150 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Luis Angel CortezZuniga. Tattoos: image of a wolf on the neck, tattoo sleeve on the left arm. His probation violation is for the conviction of Misconduct Involving Weapons, a Class 4 felony.