As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.

Charles Michael Cahoe, male, 55. Height 5 feet 6 inches, weight 155 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: tattoo of two chains around a calf on the left leg, tattoo of a chain on the left arm and “Cahoe” on the back. His probation violation is for the conviction of the Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you