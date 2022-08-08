As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Thaddeus Leon, male 28. Height 6 feet 2 inches, weight 200 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Thaddeus Darius Leon, Thadues Darius Leon, Leon D. Thaddeus. Tattoos: heart with a beat and music symbol on the right hand heart. music note on the wrist, unfinished piano tattoo on the right arm, unfinished skull tattoo on the on the left arm and Japanese symbol on the right ear. His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted possession of dangerous drug involving methamphetamine, a Class 5 felony, and attempted aggravated assault per domestic violence, a Class 5 felony.