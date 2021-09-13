As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Ricardo Rubio, male, 39. Height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 165 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Ricardo Lara, Ricardo Martinez, Javier Rubio, Ricky Rubio. Tattoos: “Familia” and “Destiny” on the right arm, and “Primero” on the left arm. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of dangerous drugs involving methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony, and aggravated domestic violence, a Class 5 felony.
• Cesar Otero, male, 38. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 200 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: a spartan and skulls on the right arm, and a wolf on the left arm. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Andrew Bruce Thomas, male, 31. Height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 298 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Drastyk, Andy Thomas, Bruce Thomas, Andrew Bryce Thomas, Andre Thomas, Drew Thomas, Andrew Bruce Thompson. Tattoos: “K” on the right shoulder; skull on right leg; “ESR” on the right hand; “Karen” on the right arm; “Thomas” and “I” on the neck; “N” on the left shoulder; demons and skulls on the left leg; portrait, “Irene,” “Keisha” and a rose on the left arm; “Kwapa” on the chest, and tribal seal on the abdomen. His probation violation is for the conviction of the attempted importation of a narcotic drug, a Class 3 felony.
• Marilee Lee Vasquez, female, 41. Height 5 feet 3 inches, weight 200 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Marilee Morning Hill, Marilee Morning Starr Hill, Poopsie Hil, Morning Str Hil, Marylee Hillo, Marilee Morningstar Vasquez. Tattoos: “Jordan” on the right forearm, “Nichole” on the left forearm and “Blue Sky” on the chest. Her probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.