As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Francisco Esquivel at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.
• Victor Francisco Salgado, male, 31. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 168 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Victor Salgado, Victor F. Salgado, Victor Francisco Salgado. Tattoos: tattoos on the left arm, crown with “J” on the right forearm, jaguar face on the chest, jaguar prints on the left leg and “Salgado” on the back. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Omero Arellano, male, 41. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 196 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Wolverine, Omar Arellano, Onero Arellano, Ornero Arellano, Romero Arellano. Tattoos: “B” on the upper right arm, “L” on the upper left arm and “My name is ...” on the right forearm. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of a Dangerous Drug, a Class 4 felony.
• Joseph Steven Tellez, male, 23. Height 5 feet 11 inches, weight 172 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Joseph S. Tellez, Joseph Tellez. Tattoos: Hands praying with a cross and a rosary on the right forearm. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Anthony James Betts Sr., male, 36. Height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 175 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Anthony James Betts, Anthony Betts, Anthony J Betts, Anthony Betts Sr., James Anthony Betts, Anthony James Betts Jr., Scrappy, Youngboss. Tattoos: “R” on the right leg; “Anthony Jr” on the right arm; half sleeve, shamrocks, dollar signs and “TR3 Roc” on the left arm; numeral 3 on the hand, and two skulls and marijuana plant on the chest. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony.