As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Frank Silva at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Jovannie Ismael Alcantar, male, 21. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 160 pounds. Brown hair, Brown eyes. His probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony.
• Francisco Ortiz Avila, male, 25. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 154 pounds. Brown hair, Brown eyes. Tattoos: tattoo of the molecular structure on the right forearm. His probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony.
• Anthony Trujillo, male 30. Height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 168 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: “Sylvia” on the right forearm and a Day of the Dead skull on the left upper arm. His probation violation is for the original conviction of endangerment, a Class 6 felony.
• Tracy Saunders, female 54. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 100 pounds. Brown hair, Brown eyes. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony.