As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Frank Silva at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Brandy May Navarro, female, 28. Height 5 feet, weight 120 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Brandy Derrington. Tattoos: “Jade” on the right thigh, tattoo of Jessica Rabbit on the right arm, Scorpio and Virgo zodiac sights on the right finger, stars on the neck and tattoo of Marilyn Monroe on the left arm. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of unlawful use of means of transportation, a Class 5 felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Carlos Armando Velez, male, 27. Height 5 feet 10 inches, weight 215 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Carlos Belez, Anthony Velez. Tattoos: “MOB” and “J” on the right arm, bar code with numbers on the left forearm, “M” and praying hands on the left arm and “Forever Blessed” on the back. His probation violation is for the original conviction of attempted aggravated robbery, a Class 4 felony.
• Alexis Garcia, male, 27. Height 5 feet 3 inches, weight 164 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Alexis Moreno. Tattoos: “Moreno” on the right arm. His probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Fernando Malta, male 21. Height 5 feet 6 inches, weight 170 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Ramon Garcia, Fernando Hernandez, “Fernie”. Tattoos: three dots on the face, “Perdoname Madre Mia….” on the chest, “Malta” on the back and portrait of a male on the left shoulder. His probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of burglary tools, a Class 6 felony.