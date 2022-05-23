As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Katie Nicole Bendele, female, 20. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 119 pounds. Red hair brown eyes. Tattoos: ghost cartoon on the left leg, dice on the left hand, “STD” on the left finger, and cartoon ghost holding two knives on the abdomen. Her probation violation if for the conviction of attempted aggravated assault, a Class 4 felony.
• Zarieya Moenay Gilmore, female, 22. Height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 145 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Her probation violation is for the conviction of criminal damage, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Jose Juan MoralesCarrillo, male, 40. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 152 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Jose Morales Carrillo, Jose Juan Morales, Jose Moralescarrillo. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Omar Gonzalez, male, 18. Height 5 feet 10 inches, weight 224 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.