As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Chase Aaron Troy, male, 28. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 175 pounds. Brown hair, hazel eyes. Alias: Spanky Troy. Tattoos and distinguishing marks: image of a female on the right forearm, image of two women on the right thigh, “Try” on the right hand, numeral 100 and images of a female and rose on the neck, “Me” on the left hand, image of roses on the left arm, image of the Yuma County crest on the head, “Corey” on the chest, “Troy” on the back, and “Yuma” on the abdomen, and a pierced tongue. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony.
• Crystal Isamar Espinoza, female, 23. Height 5 feet 4 inches, weight 120 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: “Alex” on the right wrist, “Echingas” on the right foot, stars on the third finger of the right hand, a cross on the left wrist, “Ruben” on the left foot and Chinese letters on the back. Her probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Sean Anthony Pollard, male, 31. Height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 157 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: star pattern with diamond and cloud on the right wrist, star and crescent on the left wrist, “First Love” with skateboard on the chest and “HIJINX” on the abdomen. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Kristalyna Guadalupe Murua, female, 27. Height 5 feet 4 inches, weight 126 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Kristal Tirado. Distinguishing marks: scar on the left leg. Her probation violation is for the conviction of the attempted transportation of a dangerous drug for sale, a Class 3 felony.