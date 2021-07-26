As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Alfredo Burrola Barrios Jr., male 30. Height 5 feet, 8 inches, weight 170 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Alfredo Burrola, John Doe. Tattoos or other distinguishing marks: tattoos on the upper right arm, right forearm, right hand, left forearm, left hand, head, finger and chest; scar on the left forearm. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of a dangerous drug – methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony.
• Ivan Alexis Castro, male, 28. Height 5 feet 7 inches. Weight 144 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Alexis Castro. Tattoos or other distinguishing marks: tattoos on the right arm, neck, left ear and left ankle; “RIP” and “Chio” on the left forearm; “Arley” on the left shoulder; stars on both elbows; number 829 on the chest; “Castro” on the back, and scars on the left knee, left ear, left ankle and head. His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted misconduct involving weapons, a Class 5 felony.
• Maria De Jesus Garcia Vasquez, female, 58. Height 5 feet 2 inches, weight 150 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Her probation violation is for the conviction of attempted possession of a narcotic drug, a Class 5 felony.
• Juan Guillen, male, 77. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 160 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Father Juan Guillen, Juan Guillen Pena. His probation violation is for the conviction of the attempted child molestation, a Class 3 felony.