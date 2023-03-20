As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.
• Marissa Morgan McGovern, female, 27. Height 5 feet 4 inches, weight 150 pounds. Brown hair, blue eyes. Her probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Hector Aguilar, male, 24. Height 5 feet 10 inches, weight 180 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. His probation violation is for the conviction of Attempted Possession of Dangerous Drug, a Class five felony.
• Edgar Isaac Aguirre, male 22. Height 6 feet 1 inch, weight 161 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Edgar Aguirre, Isaac Aguirre. Tattoos: San Francisco Giants logo on the left wrist; “Julia,” cross and dollar sign on the left hand; Chinese symbol, Virgin Mary and two angels on the left arm, and “Esperanza” on the chest. His probation violation is for the conviction Possession of a Narcotic Drug, a Class 4 felony, and Attempted Burglary in the Second Degree, a Class 4 felony.
• Romeo Jay Arellano, male 18. Height 6 feet 3 inches, weight 210 pounds. Brown hair, green eyes. His probation violation is for the conviction of Attempted Unlawful Use of Means of Transportation, a Class 6 felony.