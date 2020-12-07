As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Frank Silva at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Patrick Augustin Lopez, male, 31. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 150 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: "Lopez" and full sleeve on the right arm, "ASU" on the left side of the neck, and "Est 1989" on the chest. Alias: Patrick A. Molina. His probation violation is for the original conviction of shoplifting, a Class 5 felony.
• Richard Zarate, male, 40. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 232 pounds. Brown hair, Brown eyes. Tattoos: tribal tattoo on the right leg; "Nevaeh" on the right hand; clown faces on the right hand; male with beanie and gun on the right arm; "ESM" on the left leg; "Honey" and 10 dots on the left hand, "Anjelica" on the left arm; "John Henry" and "Teresa" on the chest, and "Zarate" on the back. Alias: Richard Alvarez, Richard NMN Alvarez. His probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of dangerous drug involving methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony.
• Clelane Leande Kolowitz, female, 43. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 140 pounds. Black hair, Brown eyes. Tattoos: eyeball on the back, eyeball on the back of the neck, slice of pizza on the left wrist, "KUHD" on the chest, dreamcatcher with wings on the back. Scar on the left cheek. Alias: Klilanane Leonde Kolowitz, Clalanae Loende Snowden, Clelanae Le Snowden, Clelanae Snowden, Clelane Leande Snowden. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of attempted shoplifting, a Class 5 felony.
• Jose Antonio Chavez, male, 57. Height 6 feet 2 inches, weight 172 pounds. Brown hair, Brown eyes. Tattoos: "Sonora" and a woman on the left shoulder. Scar on the cheek. Alias: Avales Camacho, Guillermo Camacho Chavez. His probation violation is for the original conviction of attempted unlawful use of means of transportation, a Class 6 felony.