As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Juan Jesus Flores, male, 30. Height 5 feet 10 inches, weight 180 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Juan Flores. Tattoos: “Diana” on the right forearm, 1992 on the right hand, Aztec drawing on the left arm, “R.I.P. Sheila” on the chest, and an owl on the back. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Benita Lopez, female, 33. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 180 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Herr probation violation is for the conviction of criminal trespass in the first degree, a Class 6 felony, and possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 4 felony.
• Richard Beltran Sr., male, 41. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 153 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Ricardo Gaytan Arreola, Ricardo Beltran Arreola, Ricardo Arreola Beltran, Richard S. Beltran, John Doe, Ricardo Gaytan-Arreola, Richard A. Beltran Sr. Tattoos: cross with a name on the right shoulder, “Love” on the fingers of the right hand, “Hate” on the fingers of the left hand, “Shannon” on the left arm, “Trust No One” and a rabbit on the chest, and the Virgin Mary on the back. His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted unlawful flight from law enforcement, a Class 6 felony.
• Cesar Sanchez Zambrano, male 53. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 114 pounds. Gray hair, brown eyes. Alias: Cesar Sanchez, Cesar Z. Sanchez, Cesar Zambrano Sanchez, Cesar Sanchez Zanbrang. Tattoo on the left hand. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.