As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Amanda Maria Galvez, female, 31. Height 5 feet, weight 120 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: tattoo of brass knuckles on the right thigh, Aries sign on the right hip, “Kerekes” on the right buttock, cross on the left wrist, “A” and brass knuckles on the left shoulder, brass knuckles on the left arm, and heart and brass knuckles on the back. Her probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Lucas Anthony Corbin, male, 43. Height 6 feet and 4 inches, weight 179 pounds. Bald, brown eyes. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Javier Hernandez Jr., male, 39. Height 6 feet 2 inches, weight 158 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Javier Hernandez Gonzalez, Javier Gonzales Hernandez. Tattoo: “Hernandez” on the back. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 4 felony.
• Angelene Dugan Cabrales, female, 42. Height 5 feet 6 inchess, weight 170 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Angeline Cabrales, Anglene Dugan, Angeline Dugan, Angie Dugan, Angie. Tattoos: “Cocopah” and “Native” on the right forearm; “Angelene” on the right wrist; rose on the right thigh; “Kirby” and “Dugan on the right shoulder; “A” on the right leg; “Adrian” on the neck; rose with ribbon and “Harriet Phillips” on the left shoulder; “Ricky” on fingers of the left hand; “Z” on the left leg; “Yaya” on the left wrist; three dots on the face; skull and rose, “Ricky” and “Angelene” on the chest, and praying hands on the back. Her probation violation is for the conviction of two counts of possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 4 felony.