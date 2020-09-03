As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Frank Silva at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Fernando Castillo, male, 46. Height 5 feet 9 inches, 220 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Fernando Reyes. Tattoos: symbols on the right arm. His probation violation is for the original conviction of fraudulent use of a credit card, a Class 6 felony.
• Jesus Daniel Duenas, male, 23. Height 5 feet 6 inches, weight 155 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: "Duenas" on the left arm, rose on the right arm, "JR" on the right forearm and praying hands on the chest. His probation violation is for the original conviction of endangerment, a Class 6 felony.
• Ernest Francisco Aguilar III, male, 29. Height 5 feet 11 inches, weight 200 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. His probation violation is for the original conviction of theft of means of transportation, a Class 3 felony, and aggravated assault, a Class 5 felony.
• Aldo Chavarin, male, 21. Height 5 feet 11 inches, weight 190 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. His probation violation is for the original conviction of two counts of burglary in the second degree, a Class 3 felony.