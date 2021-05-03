As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Roberto Medina, male, 55. Height 6 feet, weight 238 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. His probation violation is for the conviction of Criminal Trespass in the First Degree, a Class 6 felony.
• Gustavo Esparza Sanchez, male, 24. Height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 210 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Gustavo Alfonso Esparza, Gustavo Alfonso Sanchez. Tattoos: “J” with crown on the right wrist, “10-31-17” on the left ring finger, “Claudia” on the left side of the chest and “Naily” on the right side of the chest. His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted theft of a credit card, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Matthew Marvin Smith, male, 29. Height 5 feet 10 inches, weight 135 pounds. Blond hair, blue eyes. Alias: Matthew Marvyn Smith. His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted Theft, a Class 6 felony.
• Christian Jesus Galvan, male, 31. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 145 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: “Norma y Jesus” on the left hand, a star on the left and right shoulders, “Galvan” on the left forearm, “Jesus” on the right forearm, star with a Playboy bunny on the left side of the neck, “Galvan” on the back of the neck, lips on the right side of the neck. His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted unlawful use of means of transportation, a Class 6 undesignated felony.