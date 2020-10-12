As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Frank Silva at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Elizabeth Danielle Lopez-Pereda, female, 29. Height 5 feet 1 inches, weight 147 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: “NBD,” “Lopez Pereda” and images on the chest; tattoos of flowers and a heart and “Francisco” on the left hand; “Love,” “Lilly” and a heart on the back; three dots and a butterfly on the left wrist, and “9410” on the left arm. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of aggravated assault, a Class 4 felony.
• James Boyd Hadlock, male, 63. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 130 pounds. Brown hair, blue eyes. Alias: “Jungle Jim”. His probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony.
• Daryle Barclay Jobe, male, 39. Height 6 feet 2 inches, weight 220 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: “Christine” and Chinese symbols on the chest; tattoos of gargoyle and skulls and “DBJ” on the right arm, and “Helen.” “Jobe” and flowers on the left arm. His probation violation is for the original conviction of attempted possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 5 felony, and possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 4 felony.
• Ricardo Ruiz Jr., male, 37. Height 5 feet 11 inches, weight 150 pounds. Brown hair (shaved head), brown eyes. Alias: “Panikiado.” His probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of dangerous drugs, a Class 4 felony.