As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Ashley Ann Dinges, female, 38. Height 5 feet, weight 106 pounds. Blonde hair, blue eyes. Tattoos and distinguishing marks: tattoo on the right thigh and a mole on the left side of the nose. Her probation violation is for the conviction of attempted possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 5 felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony.
• Misty Rose Einberger, female, 37. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 193 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Misty Einber, Rose Einberg, Rose Einberger, Misty Sangers. Tattoos: “Music,” music notes and a watch on the right wrist; a star on the right ankle, “Love,” hearts and stars on the left wrist; two roses, heart with a ribbon and “Born to Raise Hell” on the left calf, and four stars down the spine on the back. Her probation violation is for the conviction of attempted possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony, and attempted possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 5 felony.
• Bonnie Elliott, female, 54. Height 5 feet, weight 126. Brown hair, hazel eyes. Alias: Donnie Leigh Elliot, Bonnie Leigh Elliott, Bonnie Judd Elliott, Bon Smallwood, Bonnie Leigh Smallwood, Bonnie Smallwood. Tattoos: Rose and “CJ” on the back. Her probation violation is for the conviction of possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 4 felony.
• Edrel Ernesto Velarde, male, 27. Height 6 feet, weight 165 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted burglary in the third degree, a Class 5 felony.