As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Steven Munoz Ornelas, male, 58. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 165 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Genie, Stevie, Steve Ornalas Munoz, Steve Ornelas Munzo, Steven M. Ornelas, Steve Ornelas. Tattoos: “Old Man” and “Genie” on the right forearm; skull with wings on the right shoulder; partial sleeve on the right arm; “Jennie” on the neck; castle with grim reaper on the left leg, full sleeve on the left arm; “SOMERTON” on the back, and “Ornelas” on the abdomen. His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted possession of a narcotic drug, a Class 5 felony.
• Roger Scheu, male, 62. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 155 pounds. Blonde hair, blue eyes. Alias: Roger William Olsen Jr, Billy Rodger Olson, Bill Scheu, William Roger Scheu. Tattoos: “AC/DC”, skulls, peacock and eagle on the right forearm, and flag, wolf/dog, skulls and dragon on the left forearm. His probation violation is for the conviction of theft, a Class 6 felony.
• Brent Robert Stevens, male, 57. Height 5 feet 11 inches, weight 178 pounds. Brown hair, blue eyes. Alias: Eric Glenn Stevens. Tattoos: on the right and left arms and wrist. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Damian Gomez, male, 22. Height 5 feet 11 inches, weight 154 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoo: a tiger on the right ear. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of a narcotic drug, a Class 4 felony, and possession drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class six undesignated felony.