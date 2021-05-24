As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Joy Anna Elderd, female, 38. Height 5 feet 6 inches, weight 185 pounds. Blonde hair, blue eyes. Tattoos: “Joy” on the left hand, “EV,” smiley face and “JG” on the upper right arm, and “Garcia” on the right wrist. Her probation violation is for the conviction of attempted theft of means of transportation, a Class 4 felony.
• Charles Carter, male, 35. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 155 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Charles Edward Carter. His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted molestation of a child, a Class 3 felony, and attempted molestation of a child, a Class 3 felony.
• Kathelene Louise Ann Faris, female, 34. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 200 pounds. Red hair, green eyes. Tattoos: a fairy and “Kathelene” on the back. Her probation violation is for the conviction of possession of a dangerous drug involving methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony.
• Jose Antonio Chavez, male, 58. Height 6 feet 2 inches, weight 172 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Avales Camacho, Guillermo Camacho Chavez, Jose Antonio ChavezOrtiz. Tattoos and distinguishing marks: tattoo of a woman and “Sonora” on the left shoulder, scar on the left hand and missing left finger. His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted unlawful use of means of transportation, a Class 6 felony.