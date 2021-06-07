As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Austin R. Doutre, male, 29. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 155 pounds. Black hair, green eyes. Alias: Doutre Austin, Austin Riley Doutre. His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted unlawful use of means of transportation, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Luis Manuel Gandara, male 24. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 220 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: El Pelon Gandara, Smiley Gandara, Luis Leon, Gandara Luis. Tattoos: “Maria” on the right forearm, a marijuana leaf on the right shoulder, three dots on the middle finger and “Gandara” on the back. His probation violation is for the conviction of endangerment, a Class 6 felony.
• Benjamin Garcia, male 30. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 160 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Banjamin Daniel Garcia, Benjamin IV Garcia, Benjamin Forth Garcia, Benny Garcia, Benjamin VI Garcia, Goofy. Tattoos and distinguishing marks: “Jessie” on the left forearm, “VI” on the face, “HOS” and tattoo of the sun on the back, and scars on the right forearm, right wrist, right cheek, left buttock and head. His probation violation is for the conviction of shoplifting, a Class 4 felony.
• Gary Tennyson, male 40. Height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 218 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Gary Tenard, Gary Richard Warren Tennyson, Gary Richard Tennyson, Gary Warren Tennyson, Gary Richard Warr Tennyson, Gary Richard Warre Tennyson. Tattoos: angel with wings and horns, “Colista”, a blue heart, bolts and tribal sign on the right arm; marijuana arm band with “Shenondoan,” a pitbull, clown faces and ribbon with a middle finger on the left arm, and laugh cry later clowns and “J” on the left hand. His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted aggravated assault, a Class 4 felony.