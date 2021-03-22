As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Autumn Marie Collins, female, 43. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 150 pounds. Brown hair, green eyes. Alias: Autumn Marie Heilaman, Marie Collins Autumn, Linda Ellezge. Her probation violation is for the conviction of possession of dangerous drugs (methamphetamine), a Class 4 felony.
• Jennifer Lee Ferraguti, female, 30. Height 5 feet 4 inches, weight 113 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Her probation violation is for the conviction of attempted unlawful use of means of transportation, a Class 6 felony, and possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 4 felony.
• Henry Ornelas Garcia, male, 56. Height 5 feet, 7 inches, weight 192 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of dangerous drugs, a Class 5 felony.
• Noe Aminadab Sanchez, male, 36. Height 5 feet 6 inches, weight 200 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Noel Pena, Noel Sanchez, Noe Sanchez-Amindab. Tattoos and distinguishing marks: “L” on the thumb of the left hand, scar on the right elbow, scar on the top of the head, scar on the right side of the chest. His probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.