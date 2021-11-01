As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Stephen Christopher Vigil, male, 35. Height 5 feet 10 inches, weight 190 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Stephan Vigil. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Clelane Leande Kolowitz, female, 44. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 140 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Killanane Leonde Kolowitz, Clalanae Loende Snowden, Clelanae Le Snowden. Tattoos: tattoo of an eyeball on the neck, a slice of pizza on the left wrist, “KUHD” on the chest, and dreamcatcher with wings on the back. Her probation violation is for the conviction of attempted shoplifting, a Class 5 felony.
• Jeffrey Lopez, male, 23. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 150 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 4 felony.
• Arturo Gino Navarro, male, 27. Height 5 feet 6, weight 190 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Gino Navarro. Tattoos: “RIP Cano,” “N” and “Y” on the neck; a crown and “Annalee” on the left arm, and “Can’t stop, won’t stop” on the chest. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 4 felony.