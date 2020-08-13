Catholic Community Services will get a new walk-in freezer and Achieve Human Services will repair windows for housing clients, thanks to Community Development Block Grant funds.
The Yuma City Council on Aug. 5 approved agreements for the disbursement of $268,062 in CDBG funds to five local nonprofits and $270,000 in HOME Investment Partnership Program funds to Comite de Bien Estar.
Achieve Human Services will use its allocation of $145,000 for window improvements at its Orange Avenue Apartments. Achieve serves individuals with developmental disabilities and serious mental illness.
Catholic Community Services will use $50,000 to buy a walk-in freezer. CCS provides services for families, the elderly, adults with disabilities, and victims of crime. It also provides home-delivered meals for senior citizens.
Crossroads Mission, which helps individuals and families suffering from addiction and homelessness, received $40,000 for its nutrition program.
Southwest Fair Housing Council received $20,000 for its fair housing program, and Western Arizona Council of Governments was awarded $13,062 to use on housing counseling.
On May 20, the council approved the 2020 Annual Action Plan, which set aside CDBG funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for local nonprofits to use on approved activities. The activities provided through the CDBG program further the city’s mission of assisting low-income residents with need.
The awarded funds are a portion of the total CDBG allocation received by Yuma for fiscal year 2021. The Neighborhood Services Division will use the balance of $591,353 for rehabilitation of owner-occupied housing, rental inspections, code enforcement, demolition, infrastructure improvements in the Mesa Heights neighborhood as part of a long-term strategy for revitalizing that community.
The council also agreed to provide Comite de Bien Estar with $270,000 so the nonprofit can administer a down payment and closing cost assistance program for low- and moderate-income people throughout Yuma County in the next two years.
Another agreement for $240,000 with Housing America Corporation will be presented to council for approval after project details have been finalized.
The remaining $532,144 is dedicated to the city’s Housing Rehabilitation Program and for planning and administration of the HOME Program.
The Yuma County HOME Consortium Board approved the 2020 HOME awards. Yuma is the lead entity for the consortium and is the contracting agency, requiring the council to also approve HOME grant agreements.
In other action, the council:
• Agreed to renew a 12-month lease with Amberly’s Place for property located at 812 S. Avenue A, the site of the advocacy center’s Thrift Shoppe. The one-year lease, which started on Aug. 15, calls for a monthly rent of $1,215. Amberly’s Place uses the building for family advocacy and to operate a retail shop that supports the needs of abuse victims in Yuma County.
• Authorized the purchase of grass seed for an estimated cost of $105,005 from Miramar Hardware of Tucson ($110) and Nutrien Ag Solutions of Yuma ($104,895). The grass seed will be used by Parks and Recreation at various city parks, sport fields and by other city departments.
• Authorized a preannexation development agreement with Roberto Cruz Leon and Belinda Vargas Acosta for property located at 1038 S. Pagent Ave. The undeveloped property is located outside the city limits, but the owners intend to construct a new single-family home and have requested water service from the city. However, the property does not meet the minimum requirements under state law for annexation. Accordingly, this agreement will be kept on file and used whenever a larger annexation can be brought forward.
• Introduced an ordinance that would authorize the acquisition of an easement adjoining parcels 2-5 described in the Patagonia Land Division plat extending east from Avenue 9E for a waterline extension, operation and maintenance.