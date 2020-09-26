Local governments are moving forward with plans to eventually fully reopen their facilities to the public. Yuma County will start reopening facilities on Monday, Oct. 5. Yuma has already reopened its facilities with limited hours and will also be fully reopening on Oct. 5.
The organizations restricted public access to their facilities when the COVID-19 pandemic began to protect the health of employees, their families and the public.
“We understand the inconvenience these restrictions have caused, and we’re grateful for your patience,” County Administrator Susan Thorpe said in a video statement released Friday.
CITY OF YUMA
Yuma City Hall and other city facilities have been open with limited hours for several weeks. City Administrator Phil Rodriguez noted that “while our workflow has not decreased, some of our facility hours are limited.”
Currently, city facilities are open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, with the latter to accommodate the public’s access to City Council meetings.
However, on Oct. 5, city facility hours will expand to Mondays through Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. No Friday hours have yet been announced at this time.
Appointments are also available for all departments every other Friday; these have been available to the public since March.
All visitors to city facilities must use physical distancing and follow signs and floor markings. Also, masks are required for all visitors and employees inside the city’s facilities, except for those instances where 6-foot or more physical distance can be maintained, and only after everyone is settled into the particular space.
When the pandemic started, the city made certain changes to its facilities to protect employees and visitors. It installed acrylic glass barriers for all customer facing counters, added acrylic glass to workstation areas that did not have walls previously and placed physical distancing signs throughout the buildings.
Foot-traffic throughout City Hall was directed into one-way in and one-way out. The city closed all non-essential conference rooms and opened doors to limit the number of door handles touched.
The city also limited public access hours, reduced occupancy in elevators, required symptom-checking for all employees at the start of the workday and instituted additional deep-cleaning measures at all buildings daily.
The city provided masks for all employees and additionally for visitors as needed. It required the use of masks in all public areas, conference rooms, vehicles, offices and work areas whenever 6-foot physical-distancing could not be maintained.
The city added hand sanitizer stations throughout all buildings and in vehicles and offered blitz testing to employees on June 17-18. Seating at the City Hall Council Chambers were distanced and limited, including at the dais itself.
Workers have been using virtual meetings whenever possible, which required the purchase of additional software licenses, laptops and mobile technology tools to allow for remote work when needed.
Further, the city increased sanitation inspections citywide, installed and regularly exchanged HEPA filters wherever people work or gather, realigned several air-handling components to ensure safe transfer of air at all customer-facing counters, used floor markers and theater-style ropes to ensure physical distancing, and provided for sanitizing and disinfecting of all work areas and counters throughout the day.
“We have been pleased to provide public access to our facilities for a number of months now, and look forward to expanding hours on Monday, Oct. 5. For those who prefer, the city provides online services for bill payment and plans review, which are the two most widely used face-to-face services outside of public safety,” Rodriguez said.
“Also, all of our services and departments are available by appointment, which helps us ensure the safety of our workforce and our visitors alike,” he added.
YUMA COUNTY
Yuma County government offices will be opening to the public beginning Monday, Oct. 5, under a phased reopening plan.
“To guide our transition back to standard operations, we created the Yuma County COVID-19 Reopening and Recovery Plan. This is a guide that provides a framework for the county to reopen to the public in four phases,” Thorpe said.
Phase 1 starts on Monday, Oct. 5. In the video, Thorpe detailed the specifics of the first phase and what the public can expect when visiting county facilities. Effective that day, county offices will be open to the public on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
County libraries will begin limited reopening to minimize exposure to COVID-19. The Main Library, San Luis, Somerton and Foothills libraries will have metered access based on size and staffing, with a limit on the number of people in the library at one time.
The Heritage, Dateland, Wellton and Roll libraries will open to the public by appointment only, due to their smaller staffing. Visit yumalibrary.org for more information on hours and available services.
Library electronic and curbside services will continue to be available to patrons.
Beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 7, for only the building at 197 S. Main St., the county will open each weekday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This building houses the offices of the assessor, treasurer and recorder.
Also, this is the only county building where voters can cast an early ballot in person. Voters can also deposit their completed mail ballot in the secure drop box located just outside the front door of this building.
“Our Election Office has worked hard to provide you with a safe environment to vote in,” Thorpe said.
All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, have their temperature checked, answer screening questions and use hand sanitizer before proceeding to their destination.
“County employees follow these precautions on a daily basis,” Thorpe noted.
She added, “County leadership will continue to monitor the metrics outlined in our reopening plan and will transition into future phases as the metrics warrant. We’ll keep you informed along the way.
“Together we’ve made progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19 in Yuma County. We must all continue our efforts to protect ourselves and each other. I’ll continue to communicate with you as we walk through this phased approach to reopening. I can assure you, your safety is paramount, and we appreciate your patience as we work to expand public access to county buildings.”
View the video here: https://tinyurl.com/y5ttt3nz.