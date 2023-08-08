SOMERTON – A Yuma firm has won a more than $2.6 million contract to build a third storage tank that Somerton officials say will help meet the city’s water needs for at least the next two decades.
The Somerton City Council recently chose Yuma Valley Contractors over two other bidders to put in place the 1.25 million-gallon steel tank, which will be located next to two other water tanks in the city public works yard.
Charles Gutierrez, Somerton’s public works director, told the council that the two existing tanks are operating a nearly 100% capacity. The two aging tanks have recently undergone refurbishing work to extend their life, one in 2019 and the other one last year.
The cost of the project to add the third tank is $2,634,486.27. The city will cover $2 million of the cost from federal pandemic relief funds and the rest with its own funds.
Somerton City Administrator Louis Galaviz said with the third tank on line, the city will be able to meet Somerton’s water needs for at least 20 years, depending on what types of future development take place.