SOMERTON – A Yuma firm has won a more than $2.6 million contract to build a third storage tank that Somerton officials say will help meet the city’s water needs for at least the next two decades.

The Somerton City Council recently chose Yuma Valley Contractors over two other bidders to put in place the 1.25 million-gallon steel tank, which will be located next to two other water tanks in the city public works yard.

